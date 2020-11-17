“She was holding a pie, from which she had removed the top and you pushed her hand towards her face so the pie made contact with her face and it turns out it was extremely hot and has caused her permanent scarring.”

Jane Foley, defending Turner, said other people had thrown food during the trouble and added: “It is a highly regrettable incident that has left the defendant feeling a great deal of embarrassment and shame.

“She is very sorry indeed.

“When she pushed the pie into her face she couldn’t have known it was hot, or certainly did not expect it to be so hot it would cause the level of injury seen in this case. ”

Miss Foley said Turner has a job and three children to look after but still finds time to work for a charitable organisation making food parcels for the homeless.