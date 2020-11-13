Officers were called to reports of a 40-year-old woman who had been seriously assaulted on Sunday night.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.55pm on Sunday November 8, 2020, we received a report that a 40-year-old woman had been seriously assaulted in the Haywood Street area of Glasgow.

“The woman was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to facial injuries sustained. Enquiries are ongoing.”