Shocking pictures show a mum’s battered face following an unprovoked street attack – which left her with a broken cheek bone.

Megan Wright is desperate for answers after her mum Andrena, 40, was left bloodied and bruised in the horror incident in Glasgow, Scotland.

Her vulnerable mum was rushed to hospital where she was treated for a broken cheek bone and blood in her urine after she was kicked in the stomach, Megan said.

Police confirmed the incident happened just before 8pm on November 8 in Milton, Glasgow Live reports.

Her daughter is now appealing for information in a bid to track down her mum’s attacker.

Taking to Facebook, Megan said: “It’s an absolute disgrace. Who would even do this to a vulnerable person?

“She’s in hospital at the moment, broken cheek bone and blood in her urine from them kicking her in the stomach. Luckily no serious injury.

” If anyone was around Haywood Street in Glasgow on Sunday and has any information on who done this to my mentally ill mum please message me.”

A flurry of support poured in for Andrena and her daughter Megan who said she hoped to visit her mum in hospital.

She added: “Just want to say a massive thank you on behalf of myself and my family to everyone for their support and kind words.

“I can’t even explain how completely overwhelmed I am by how much everyone has done their part in helping find the animal who did this.

“Still no update as of yet but my mum is in safe hands and is getting the care she needs which is most important ATM.”