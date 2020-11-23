Vicki, a project manager at Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation, said: “I’ve seen a massive change in him, it’s just incredible.

“I didn’t have a clue what I should be doing to help him, but Leo’s Neonatal have taken care of that for me and taught me so much.

“I can’t put a value on the help we’ve been given. The support we’ve been given is just phenomenal.

“I don’t feel alone any more, I feel part of a community. I’m just so grateful.”