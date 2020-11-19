Guinness Heiress Honor Uloth, 19, Found Dead At Family Party

Honor Uloth, the 19-year-old heiress of the Guinness family, drowned to death at the Guinness Mansion in England over the summer. She had hit her head at some point, and was found unconscious at the bottom of the swimming pool, a coroner’s report stated.

Uloth, the eldest daughter of Rupert Uloth and Lady Luisa Jane Guinness, and granddaughter of Irish brewing mogul Benjamin Guinness, had been attending a family party at the West Sussux home on July 31 when tragedy struck.

She had previously been in the hot tub before decided to go swimming, a coroner’s report said, according to People. “Although the pool was lit it appears Honor has either jumped or slipped into the pool and in doing so hit her head rendering herself unconscious,” according to the report.

Despite four families at the home at the time, reportedly no one had witnessed her accident. Uloth had not been drinking at the time, according to IrishCentral.