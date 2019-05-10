How to Organize a Studio Apartment

May 10, 2019

Living in a studio apartment has its perks, but it also means you’ve got to get crafty with your storage space. When everything’s all in one room, clutter in even one corner can make your space feel like it’s a total mess. Plus, having your living room, eating area, and bedroom all in one space means that you want to be able to put as much away as possible. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the concept of organizing your space, don’t stress. We’re here to help.

When in doubt, put everything away. Some of our favorite tricks are under-bed storage, investing in a large set of drawers that acts as both a piece of furniture and a useful storage solution, and making those kitchen cabinets work for you. Plus, make sure you take full advantage of the under-the-sink storage abilities, because doing so will be a game changer. Small apartments are no match for these 32 storage hacks; you might even have room left over.

Console Table Storage Cabinet

Console Table Storage Cabinet

Convertible Triangle Floor Cushion

Cubiko Storage Mirror
Cubiko Storage Mirror
Erin Metal Kitchen Rack
Erin Metal Kitchen Rack
Grayline 6-Piece Cabinet Organizer Set
Grayline 6-Piece Cabinet Organizer Set
Jeobest Kitchen Cabinet Hanger
Jeobest Kitchen Cabinet Hanger
Kitchen Wall Organizer
Kitchen Wall Organizer
Laguna Living Room Storage Ottoman
Laguna Living Room Storage Ottoman
MoDRN Scandinavian Link Single Door Cabinet
MoDRN Scandinavian Link Single Door Cabinet
Novogratz Kelly Bed with Storage
Novogratz Kelly Bed with Storage
Novogratz Owen Platform Bed With Storage
Novogratz Owen Platform Bed With Storage
Over-the-Door Tiered Storage Rack
Over-the-Door Tiered Storage Rack
Prepac Wall Mounted Floating Desk
Prepac Wall Mounted Floating Desk
Ravenna Home Sobaski Wood Shoe Storage Rack
Ravenna Home Sobaski Wood Shoe Storage Rack
Upper Cabinet Organization Starter Kit
Upper Cabinet Organization Starter Kit
Urban Outfitters Clear Pocket Shower Curtain Liner
Urban Outfitters Clear Pocket Shower Curtain Liner
Urban Outfitters Gemma Velvet Convertible Sofa
Urban Outfitters Gemma Velvet Convertible Sofa
Urban Outfitters Metal Over-the-Door Shoe Rack
Urban Outfitters Metal Over-the-Door Shoe Rack
Urban Outfitters Under-the-Bed Rolling Storage Shelf
Urban Outfitters Under-the-Bed Rolling Storage Shelf

