A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “Everyone has the right to good quality care which meets their needs and respects their rights.

“It is clear that in this instance the care experienced by this individual fell far short of the standard they had a right to expect and our thoughts are with those affected by this.

“The service was in the process of transferring to a new care provider at the time these concerns were raised and for this reason we were not able to progress a full investigation of this complaint.

“We viewed the transfer to a new care provider as a positive step towards improving the care experienced by all residents.

“The information given to us was used to inform our wider scrutiny and improvement intervention with this care service.

“We had served them with a formal improvement notice which detailed areas of care which needed to improve, and liaised closely with the local health and social care partnership to ensure any additional support the care service needed was put in place.”