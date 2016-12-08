Lamb Burgers With Mint Green Tea Pesto
This Pita is PACKED.
Ingredients
Burgers
- 2 tbsp. shallot, chopped
- 2 tbsp. fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped
- 1 tbsp. fresh mint, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 lb. ground lamb\
- kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- 6 pita rounds
- arugula
Pesto
- 1 c. loosely packed fresh mint leaves
- 1 c. fresh cilantro
- 4 tbsp. slivered toasted almonds
- 3/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more if needed
- 1 bag Lipton Green Tea with Mint
- 1/2 c. crumbled feta cheese
- kosher salt and freshly ground black peppe
Directions
- Gently mix all ingredients in a bowl until well combined
- Form into 6 patties to fit pita, about ½ inch thick.
- Heat pan over medium high heat. Add olive oil, and cook each patty (about 5 minutes for medium).
- To make the pesto, cut the Lipton Green Tea with Mint tea bags open and pour the tea leaves into the of a food processor. Add mint, cilantro, and toasted almonds. Blend, adding oil slowly until a thin paste forms. Add feta and pulse a few times to break apart. Season with salt and pepper.
Source: cosmopolitan