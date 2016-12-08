Lamb Burgers With Mint Green Tea Pesto

December 8, 2016

Lamb Burgers

This Pita is PACKED.
Ingredients

Burgers

  • 2 tbsp. shallot, chopped
  • 2 tbsp. fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped
  • 1 tbsp. fresh mint, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 lb. ground lamb\
  • kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 6 pita rounds
  • arugula

Pesto

  • 1 c. loosely packed fresh mint leaves
  • 1 c. fresh cilantro
  • 4 tbsp. slivered toasted almonds
  • 3/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more if needed
  • 1 bag Lipton Green Tea with Mint
  • 1/2 c. crumbled feta cheese
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black peppe

Directions

  1. Gently mix all ingredients in a bowl until well combined
  2. Form into 6 patties to fit pita, about ½ inch thick.
  3. Heat pan over medium high heat. Add olive oil, and cook each patty (about 5 minutes for medium).
  4. To make the pesto, cut the Lipton Green Tea with Mint tea bags open and pour the tea leaves into the of a food processor. Add mint, cilantro, and toasted almonds. Blend, adding oil slowly until a thin paste forms. Add feta and pulse a few times to break apart. Season with salt and pepper.

 

Source: cosmopolitan

