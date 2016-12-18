Holiday Sugar Cookies the Lazy Girl’s Way

December 18, 2016

Ever since I was little, one of my favorite holiday traditions has been to spend hours painstakingly lovingly decorating cut-out Christmas cookies. And while not a year passes without an afternoon spent doing just that, sometimes a quick fix is in order.

Enter: these chewy, supereasy sugar cookies, aka the lazy girl’s sugar cookies. Brushed with buttermilk and sprinkled with red and green sanding sugar or perky nonpareils, they’re a quick-fix festive treat; no refrigerating of dough, painstaking rolling, stamping out, and decorating needed.

Ingredients

  • 2 3/4 cups (13 3/4 ounces) all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 sticks (8 ounces) softened butter
  • 1 1/2 cups (10 1/2 ounces) white sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons buttermilk, plus more for brushing cookies with
  • Sprinkles or colored sugar, for decorating

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F.
  • In a small bowl, stir together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
  • In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Gradually blend in d
  • ingredients. Add enough of the buttermilk to moisten the dough and make it soft, not wet.
  • Roll rounded teaspoons of dough into balls, and arrange them on an ungreased cookie sheet, 20 cookies to a cookie sheet (they will spread considerably). With a pastry brush, moisten the top of each cookie with buttermilk, and slightly flatten the top of
  • cookie. Sprinkle with colored sprinkles.
  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until just barely golden at the edges. Let stand for 2 minutes before carefully removing to cool on a rack.

Source: popsugar

