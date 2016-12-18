Holiday Sugar Cookies the Lazy Girl’s Way
Ever since I was little, one of my favorite holiday traditions has been to spend hours painstakingly lovingly decorating cut-out Christmas cookies. And while not a year passes without an afternoon spent doing just that, sometimes a quick fix is in order.
Enter: these chewy, supereasy sugar cookies, aka the lazy girl’s sugar cookies. Brushed with buttermilk and sprinkled with red and green sanding sugar or perky nonpareils, they’re a quick-fix festive treat; no refrigerating of dough, painstaking rolling, stamping out, and decorating needed.
Ingredients
- 2 3/4 cups (13 3/4 ounces) all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 sticks (8 ounces) softened butter
- 1 1/2 cups (10 1/2 ounces) white sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 to 4 tablespoons buttermilk, plus more for brushing cookies with
- Sprinkles or colored sugar, for decorating
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- In a small bowl, stir together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
- In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Gradually blend in d
- ingredients. Add enough of the buttermilk to moisten the dough and make it soft, not wet.
- Roll rounded teaspoons of dough into balls, and arrange them on an ungreased cookie sheet, 20 cookies to a cookie sheet (they will spread considerably). With a pastry brush, moisten the top of each cookie with buttermilk, and slightly flatten the top of
- cookie. Sprinkle with colored sprinkles.
- Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until just barely golden at the edges. Let stand for 2 minutes before carefully removing to cool on a rack.
