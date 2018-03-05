The Beef Jerky Recipe (Almost) Any Guy Can Make at Home
If you’re equipped with enough time, patience, soy sauce (and a food dehydrator), you can easily turn flank steak into delicious beef jerky. Below, a delicious, easy-to-make take on everyone’s favorite convenience store snack, which makes about 1.5 pounds of jerky.
Makes 6-8 servings
Ingredients
- 3 lbs flank steak, as much fat trimmed off as possible
- 1 cup soy sauce
- 1/2 cup sesame oil
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 4 tsp sesame seeds
- 4 tsp ground black pepper
- 3 tsp ground ginger
- 2 tbsp chili garlic paste or Gochujang hot pepper paste (optional)
How to make it
Freeze beef for 90 minutes.
Cut meat into 1/4-inch-wide strips, halving the slab if necessary.
Mix remaining ingredients in bowl, add beef strips, and marinate in refrigerator at least 8 hours, turning several times to coat evenly.
Follow the instructions for your dehydrator.