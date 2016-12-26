3 Ways to Make Healthy, Nutrient-Filled Popcorn at Home

I absolutely love popcorn. On the couch. In front of a movie. After dinner. Who’s with me? I posted a photo on Instagram munching on my Green Superfood Popcorn and it got a lot of people talking, so I decided to share that recipe plus two more healthy popcorn ideas that are vegan and easy to throw together. Hence, Healthy Popcorn, 3 Ways! First thing is first, is popcorn healthy? The answer is yes. Well, kind of. The concept is, but the way most people consume it isn’t. Popcorn is simply popped corn kernels, which is whole and clean! However, microwave popcorn lathered in butter flavoring (diacetyl), sugar, and salt is not. Making your own popcorn at home is really easy (recipe down below!), then finish it off with any of the below toppings.

1. Green Superfood Popcorn

This is a spirulina-based green popcorn combined with herbs and spices to give it a kick. Spirulina is one of the most potent superfoods out there. It’s a blue-green algae that provides protein, B-vitamins, and iron. It’s used as a natural energizer, digestive, and detoxifier. You can purchase it in a powder form, which is what I used here. Toss over popcorn recipe: 1 tablespoon spirulina powder, 1 teaspoon sea salt, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper.

2. Cheesy Popcorn

This is a spin off of a dairy-based cheesy popcorn, but using nutritional yeast to give it that flavor instead. Nutritional yeast is a flakey deactivated yeast packed with B-vitamins and protein. It serves as a natural energizer and nutrient extractor. Nutritional Yeast is safe for those with candida. The rest of the ingredients in this popcorn, like garlic and onion powder will help ward off infection and disease. Toss over popcorn recipe: 1/4 cup nutritional yeast, 2 teaspoons sea salt, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, and 1/2 teaspoon cumin.

3. Caramel Drizzle Popcorn

When you’re craving something sweet, this vegan caramel drizzled popcorn is all you’ll need. Coconut sugar is used instead of table sugar. It’s derived from the coconut sap and has a lower glycemic index than regular sugar. The lower glycemic index means that it doesn’t cause an immediate spike in blood sugar. Cinnamon is also featured to help control blood sugar and give it a nice flavor balance with the caramel and salt. Simmer everything, but salt over low in a saucepan until it forms a thick syrup. Add salt after removing from heat. Drizzle over popcorn recipe: 1/4 cup coconut sugar, 1/4 cup agave, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, and 1/4 teaspoon sea salt.

