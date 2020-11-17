How to Prevent Glasses From Fogging When You Wear a Mask, According to an MD Who’s Used This Trick for Years

Do you wear glasses? Then you probably know how annoying it is to have your glasses fog up when you wear a face mask. Well, one doctor is here with a hack, and it’s kind of genius.

Daniel M. Heiferman, MD, a neurosurgery fellow at Semmes Murphey Neurologic & Spine Institute in Memphis, sent out this tweet late last week: “If you’re having a hard time with glasses fogging or keeping your mask up over your nose, a simple [Band-Aid] does wonders. Learned it in the OR. Feel free to share, it may save lives!”

What does the Band-Aid do? It acts like tape, so your mask seals up to your skin, preventing your breath from escaping upward and causing your lenses to fog.

Dr. Heiferman’s tweet has since gone viral, racking up more than 60,000 retweets and nearly 159,000 likes.

He also chimed in a few days after his original tweet to answer questions from people, including the very specific recommendation that you put the cotton part of the Band-Aid on the bridge of your nose, with half of it on the mask and half on your face. “With the cotton on the bridge, I found my nose didn’t get irritated after many days of use like other tapes would,” he wrote.

Dr. Heiferman tells Health that he’s been using this hack “for a long time—many years at this point.” While he doesn’t wear glasses, he does wear surgical loupes (i.e. specialized magnifying glasses) in the operating room. “They get fogged up just like glasses,” he explains.