This happens to your body when you drink lemon water daily

Drinking lemon water in the morning has been linked to various health benefits. Lemons are packed with vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and antioxidants. They are especially good sources of vitamin C and folate. Also known as ascorbic acid, vitamin C is needed for the growth and repair of all body tissues.

It also helps in the formation of collagen, absorption of iron, functioning of the immune system, wound healing, and the maintenance of cartilage, bones, and teeth. Folate or vitamin B-9 is involved in red blood cell formation and cell growth and function.

Thanks to all these nutrients, lemon possess immense strong antibacterial, antiviral, and immune-boosting powers. You can easily reap the benefits of lemon by squeezing half a lemon into a glass of lukewarm water and drinking it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Below are some reasons why you should drink lemon water daily.