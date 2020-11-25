An Oldham Council spokesman said: “Oldham’s Adult Social Care Team are aware of the request from Marion’s family to take her to a family home for Christmas and we would ordinarily always want to support contact with family.

“Marion’s allocated Social Worker will be working closely with Marion and her family to progress this request accordingly, ensuring decisions are made in Marion’s best interest and in a safe and timely manner.

“As we live in these challenging times we also want to work with the family to ensure this can be undertaken safely and that our responsibilities for managing safety issues at the care home are also met.”