A five-year-old boy has been viciously attacked by a pack of dogs, ripping his scalp and ear off as he walked home from a sweet shop.

Traumatised Mickele Allen was brutally ripped apart by six pit bulls in Jamaica.

The terrifying incident took place on November 22, when he was discovered covered in blood with his flesh visible.

Mickele’s brothers rushed to the scene where he was still under attack by one of the dogs.

The young boy was flown to New York City for treatment after well-wishers raised £185,000 ($250,000).

Surgeons battled to reconstruct his face, Dr. Evan Garfein, chief of plastic surgery at Montefiore said: “He was attacked by six pit bulls on his way home from the candy store.

“He lost a tremendous amount of blood. He was found by his brother with the dogs still attacking him.”

Dr Garfein had come across the fundraiser and said he wanted to help the poor boy out, reports The Sun Online.

He said: “He had about 50 to 60% of his scalp torn away.

“Most of his forehead, his left ear, part of his left cheek, major injuries to both arms and both legs.”

Shereen Antoinette Grindley, Mickele’s mum said the five-year-old was recovering well.

She told ABC13: “I saw him this morning.

“He is recuperating very fast, he is eating, he is talking, he is just amazing, amazing. I’m so overwhelmed.”

“I’m so happy, where he is coming from and where he is now.