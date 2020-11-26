Maxen’s mum, Caroline Shaw, 42 and her husband Thomas, 40, run Shaw Plant Training Ltd in Lancashire together.

They have three other children Jamie, 15, Olivia 13, and Daniel nine with Maxen being the youngest.

A well-known landmark and iconic cafe in Ulverston lit up its premises in red on Sunday in order to raise awareness of Digeorge Syndrome.

The Hoad and the Round House Cafe and Hub in Ulverston agreed to the gesture to support Maxen and his family.

A charity that supports families with 22q/Digeorge Syndrome is UK-based Max Appeal which asked its members around Europe to light up places in red on Sunday to raise awareness of the condition.