Hypertrichosis is known side-effect of certain medications, as well as being linked to certain medical disorders, such as cancer, anorexia, and hormone imbalances, such as hyperthyroidism.

In the past, people born with severe hypertrichosis, such as the celebrated Alice Elizabeth Doherty and Julia Pastrana, made the best of their affliction by finding work in travelling freak shows.

The condition is not unique to humans – in 2014 a Persian cat named Atchoum was born with hypertrichosis and became a brief internet sensation as ‘the werewolf cat”.