Connor stressed the importance of bone marrow donation, and hopes Max’s story will help raise awareness. They have been caring for their son full-time, and have set up a fundraising page under Max-in-a-million on GoFundMe.

The Mirror’s ‘Change the Law for Life’ crusade saw a new ‘opt out’ system on organ donation introduced in England in May.

Named Max and Keira’s Law in honour of Max, 12, of Winsford, Cheshire, and his heart donor Keira Ball, nine, who died after a tragic car accident near her home in Barnstaple, Devon, it means everyone is understood to be a donor when they die.