3-Year-Old Dies in Hot Car While Mom & Boyfriend Reportedly Binged Netflix Inside

The couple had argued on the way home from school drop-off, and at some point, the toddler had nodded off in the back seat, according to the Townsville Bulletin. It’s unclear from reports whether Black initially intended to return for the child after unloading the car or if she simply forgot her daughter was back there.

Whatever the case, Rylee was left alone in the vehicle for five long hours, as temperatures climbed to nearly 90 degrees Fahrenheit outside.