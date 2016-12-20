The Easy Eating Formula For Getting Rid of Body Fat

Although it’s impossible to spot-reduce fat from specific areas, we’ve enlisted the help of Christmas Abbott, Cross Fit competitor and author of The Badass Body Diet ($28), to help us ditch our pinch-more-than-an-inch tummies. As a formerly “skinny fat” woman who transformed her body through Cross Fit and a dialed-in diet, Christmas understands how real women feel and also what they need to do to get the body they crave. “Food is your foundation, and fitness is the accessory,” says Christmas. She believes that every meal and snack needs to embrace the macro nutrient trifecta of proteins, carbs, and healthy fats to help reduce overall body fat, which will aid in reducing stubborn belly fat.

Christmas explains that all food can be categorized into a protein, a carbohydrate, or a fat. “You can’t go wrong by dividing your plate into thirds and filling each section with a primo protein, primo carbohydrate, and primo fat.” There are only two foods Christmas says to avoid — processed foods and alcohol — since these contribute to unwanted fat. If you want to know specifics about how many of each to eat, The Badass Body Diet outlines a diet plan based on your personal body type and goals. What about exercise? Short, high-intensity training sessions are proven to help reduce belly fat faster than steady-state cardio. Below are some great examples of this type of workout.

45-minute walk-run-sprint interval workout for beginners

10-minute HIIT video from celeb trainer Astrid McGuire

60-minute walk-jog workout

7-minute workout that targets belly fat

20-minute full-body HIIT video workout

30-minute pyramid interval workout for the treadmill

Tush-toning interval workout with hill repeats

And once the belly fat begins to dissolve, you’ll want to reveal a carved, toned core with this 10-minute ab workout. Working out three times a week is great if you’re starting out, then you can add additional days as your body becomes stronger. As a Cross Fit competitor, Olympic lifter, and head trainer at Cross Fit HQ, Christmas also makes a point that your workouts should be fun so you stick with them longer.

Source: popsugar