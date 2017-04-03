Take 2 Minutes to Flatten Your Abs With This Ultrafast Workout

With slider discs (or wash cloths or paper plates), and just a small amount of space to move, you’ll whip through this lightning-fast ab workout, targeting your obliques, lower abs, and that “six-pack zone.” Four moves, 30 seconds each, and you don’t even have to stand up — all these moves are on the floor!

Sliding Elbow Plank: 30 Seconds

Begin in an elbow plank position with a small, folded towel under each elbow. Keep your elbows directly under your shoulders, back flat (neutral spine), and core tight!

Slide your right elbow forward until your arm is nearly fully extended. With control, bring the right elbow back to center.

Repeat on the left side. This completes one rep. Continue alternating for 30 seconds.

If you need to modify, you can drop to your knees (while keeping your back straight and core tight); you’ll still work the core and triceps!

Mountain Climber Sliders: 30 Seconds

With the towels under your feet (if you are on a hard floor; use paper plates if you are on carpet), start in a basic, straight-arm plank position.

Then, as if you were actually running, pull one knee toward your chest, dragging your foot on your “slider” along the floor. As you push that leg back, pull the other knee forward. Quickly continue running or “climbing” in place for 30 seconds.

Forearm Plank Hip Dips: 30 Seconds

From an elbow plank, slowly rotate the spine to lower your left hip to just above the floor (about one to two inches from the ground). Come back to elbow plank.

Now lower the right hip toward the floor. This counts as one rep.

Do as many reps as you can for 30 seconds.

Arm Circle Planks: 30 Seconds

In a plank position, reach your left arm back and then circle it overhead, bringing your palm back to the floor; repeat on the other side. This counts as one rep.

Continue for 30 seconds, keeping the core stable and the belly button pulled up toward the spine.

The wider your feet are, the more stable you will be. Do not let your pelvis drift toward the ceiling.

