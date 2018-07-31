The Best 20-Minute Bodyweight Biceps Workout

Most guys assume a bodyweight biceps workout will consist entirely of pushups variationsOpens a New Window.. Or that they won’t be able to build much mass without weightOpens a New Window.. After all, most tried-and-true, sleeve-busting routines usually involve heavy dumbbell and barbell Opens a New Window.work. But you absolutely can forge strength and size with a minimalist, time-crunched routine—sans the gym.

1. Chaturanga

Why it works: This signature yoga move challenges your biceps and overall core stability. It’s also an effective warmup stretch to begin a workout.

How to do it: From a standard plank position, lower your elbows to shoulder height, pinning them against your sides. Your chest, shoulders, upper arms, and elbows should be aligned at the bottom of the position. Push back to plank, then repeat.

Prescription: 2×10 reps

2. Plank-to-Pushup

Why it works: This combines two biceps-challenging, core-strengthening moves in one.

How to do it: Begin in a forearm plank. Push from your triceps, placing your right hand on the ground, then your left hand, gradually rising to a pushup position. Return to a forearm plank by placing your right forearm down, then your left.

Prescription: 2×10 reps

3. Dips

Why it works: You use your biceps and chest to lift your body weight.

How to do it: Position yourself above and between parallel bars, grabbing them with an overhand grip. Cross your ankles behind you. Lower yourself slowly and push back up in a controlled manner. Find these too challenging? You can do triceps dips on a chair, bench, or even the floor.

Prescription: 2×10 reps

4. Side Plank

Why it works: Though perhaps more of a shoulder move, side planks challenge your biceps and gives you a break from pure pushing movements. This allows your circuit to continue without rest.

How to do it: Start on the ground on your left side with your left hand on the ground. Push up off your hand, creating a straight line from ankle to shoulder. Your hips should be off the ground and only the side of your bottom foot and your hand should be on the ground.

Prescription: Hold for 30 seconds or do 10 reps of 2 seconds each. Complete 2 sets of either option.

5. Prone-grip Pullups

Why it works: Though best known as a back movement, you’re also hitting your biceps, shoulders, and chest. By inserting a pulling movement into this circuit, breaking up the pushing moves, we can continue non-stop without rest.

How to do it: Grab the bar with an overhand grip. Hanging from the bar, pull your shoulder blades back and down to lift your body up and build momentum. Finish by pulling up with your arms.

Prescription: 2×10 reps

6. Dive-bomber Pushups

Why it works: This pushup variation requires more use of the biceps and shoulders.

How to do it: Start with your hips in the air and feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your head and shoulders down as if you were going under a bar. As you push your head and shoulders into position, arch your back. Reverse the process to return to the start position.

Prescription: 2×10 reps

7. Burpees

Why it works: It’s a full-body pushup-like exercise that gives you all the benefits of pushups while also challenging your cardiovascular system and ratcheting up the intensity of your workout. Between the pushup and the constant thrusting, you’ll hit your biceps hard.

How to do it: From a standing position, squat, place you hands on the ground, and “jump” your feet out into a pushup position. Perform a pushup, then jump your feet to your hands. Jump as high as you can, throwing your hands over your head.

Prescription: 2×10 reps