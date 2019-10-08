Tone Your Arms And Abs At The Same Time With This 15-Minute Workout

Looking for an arm workout that also helps tone and define your abs in the process? Well, you’ve come to the right place. I created this 10-minute workout to challenge and tone your upper body and core muscles. Not only will you build a lot of strength, but you’re going to get your heart rate pumping and break a major sweat. By the end, your entire body is going to feel the burn—it’s not going to be easy, but I know you can do it.

Time: 15 minutes

Equipment: Dumbbells or bodyweight

Good for: Upper body and core

Instructions: For the first set (moves one to three), complete the reps as indicated, then immediately continue to the next exercise. Once you’ve finished all three moves, repeat the set three times. Then, continue to the second set (moves four to six), and complete the reps as indicated. After each, immediately continue to the next move. Repeat the second set three times total. To build strength, I recommend doing this routine one or two times a week, alternating with a lower-body workout and warming up with a few dynamic stretches.

Shoulder Tap

How to: Get into a pushup position with your hands shoulder-width apart on the floor (place your knees on the ground for a slightly easier variation). Keeping your hips square to the floor, lift your right hand and tap your left shoulder. Return to start and repeat with the other arm. That’s one rep. Complete 10.

Leg Drop

How to: Lie on your back with your hands by your sides and feet extended straight up to the air, heels over hips. Slowly lower one legs, one at a time, as far down as you can without your lower back lifting off the mat. Return to start. That’s one rep. Complete 10.

Side Plank

How to: Lie on your side with your forearm flat on the floor, bottom elbow lined up directly under your shoulder and both legs extended out in a long line. Knees can be on the ground, with knees bent, or you can extend them both and stack your feet for more of a challenge. Engage your core and lift your hips off the floor, forming a straight line from your head to your feet. Hold for 20 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

Seated Alternating Overhead Press

How to: Sit on the ground with your legs crossed in front of you. Hold a pair of dumbbells just outside your shoulders, palms facing forward. Press one weight directly overhead until your arm is completely straight. Pause, then slowly lower back to the starting position. Repeat on the other side. That’s one rep. Complete 20.

Eccentric Bent-Over Row

How to: Grab a pair of dumbbells and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent. Hinge forward from your hips and lower your chest toward the floor, arms hanging directly from your shoulders and palms facing toward body. Brace your core, then pull the weights toward your rib cage, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Pause, then lower back to start. That’s one rep. Do 20 reps.

Low To High

How to: Start in a standing position, with your feet shoulder-width apart, and a dumbbell in your hands. Squat down, and bring the dumbbell next to your left hip. Keep your arms straight and raise the dumbbell up and across your body until you’re standing and the weight is above your right shoulder. Lower back to start. That’s one rep. Complete 10 on each side.

Repeat circuit (moves 4-6) three times.