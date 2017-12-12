1 Move For a Perkier Bust and Stronger Arms

Is it any wonder we fawn over Michelle Obama’s triceps and Ellie Goulding’s strong silhouette? What if I told you there was one exercise that you’re overlooking that will give you that boost in both your arms and chest? It will take some work, but we think you’re ready to put in the effort.

Why Do Breasts Get Saggy in the First Place?

First things first: Why do breasts sag? As women age, gravity naturally does its job of pulling down on us. The Cooper’s ligaments — the connective tissue in the breast that helps them keep their shape — will slowly stretch out with age, which causes sagging. Another reason breasts may sag is from weight loss. If you’ve ever gained a lot of weight and then lost it quickly, it may seem as if your breasts have deflated. Weight gain will cause the skin to stretch, and as we lose the weight over time, it may not go back to its normal state, causing breasts to look saggy.

Can You Actually Lift Breasts Without Surgery?

The short answer is yes! By performing exercises that target the pectoral (chest) muscles you will definitely have a positive impact on your bust. Even though the ligaments that keep the breast upward and shapely are slowly stretching out, it’s always possible to build muscle, tighten, and tone the chest.

What’s the Exercise Already?

The diamond push-up may not be the easiest exercise in the world, but if it were easy, it wouldn’t be so effective, right? This variation of a regular push-up will help you reach your goal of having sexy arms and a lifted chest. We asked a personal trainer, Heather Neff, for the breakdown of how to do the move properly and here are her tips to see the best results!

How to Perform the Diamond Push-Up

Step 1: Begin by getting into a regular push-up position. Make sure your body is in a straight line and your hips are not sagging or pushed up towards the ceiling.

Begin by getting into a regular push-up position. Make sure your body is in a straight line and your hips are not sagging or pushed up towards the ceiling. Step 2: Place your hands flat on the floor directly under your chest to where both index fingers are touching, and both thumbs are touching. This makes the shape of a diamond out of your hands.

Place your hands flat on the floor directly under your chest to where both index fingers are touching, and both thumbs are touching. This makes the shape of a diamond out of your hands. Step 3: Slowly lower yourself towards the ground by bending at the elbows. Be sure to keep your back straight, hands in place, and core tight.

Slowly lower yourself towards the ground by bending at the elbows. Be sure to keep your back straight, hands in place, and core tight. Step 4: Once you are a couple of inches from the ground, raise yourself back up to the starting position and repeat for at least 10 reps.

If you can’t quite perform this variation of the push-up, start on your knees instead of your toes. Do a few sets of 10 reps about three times per week from the knees until you gain strength, then transition to the toes. The best part is that you can do this push-up variation from the comfort of your own home, and you don’t need any costly equipment. Give it a try and be sure to take some progress pictures so you can see how much this exercise is working for you.

