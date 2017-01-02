Eating clean is easy when you have all the ingredients on hand. Our 2-Week Clean-Eating Plan sets you up for success with easy-to-make and delicious recipes, printable shopping lists, and a weekly rundown of what to prep, make, and save. The plan, created by the registered dietitians Stephanie Clarke and Willow Jarosh of C&J Nutrition, focuses on whole foods — fruits, veggies, whole grains, healthy fats, and lean proteins.

You’ll eat three meals, a snack, and a treat daily. That’s right! Eating clean doesn’t mean denying yourself of foods you love. The plan is alcohol-free, but you can have your morning cup of caffeine provided you drink it without cream since the the plan is dairy-free. The meals, with snacks and treats included, add up to about 1,600 calories per day. The carb, protein, and fat ratio is close to 50:20:30. The carbs are all whole grains so they’re high in fiber. The protein is lean, and the fats are primarily plant-based. And all the food is tasty.

How the Plan Works

The 14-day plan is divided into two weeks, with a separate shopping list for each.

Week 1 Shopping List

Week 2 Shopping List

The first day of each week is your prep day when you wash, chop, and store the many ingredients you will be cooking with throughout the week. On your prep day and during the week, you will prepare extra servings of some ingredients to use later in the week. Talk about convenience.

Week 1 Daily Rundown

Week 2 Daily Rundown

While you can start the program on any day of the week, you need to follow it in sequence since this plan uses leftovers throughout each week. To help you prep and plan, we have created a rundown of the daily meals and a to-do list for each week. Think of this as your cheat sheet: print it out and put it on your fridge so you can easily follow along.

Prep Ahead For Ease

Prep days are important, and honestly, we think the commitment of planning ahead will help you stick to the program. On days one and eight, there is plenty of slicing and dicing to be done and a good amount of cooking. Plan to set aside two to three hours for prep and cook time. It’s also a great idea to think about a day in the middle of the week that might work for doing a small amount of prep for the end of the week.

Tips For Success

Clean Out Your Fridge: Since you will be buying a bunch of fresh ingredients and then making fabulous meals with all this yummy food, you’ll need ample storage for both the ingredients and the leftovers. Take some time to create space in your fridge to make this process easier. Trust us. We learned from experience.

Shop Early

Plan your grocery shopping day one day ahead of your prep day, if possible, since shopping and cooking all in one day can be a little daunting. And since you are only shopping once each week, you will be freezing some of the meat on the plan. Just make sure to start thawing those items the day before, but don’t worry — we remind you about it in the daily rundown.

Bulk Bins

Shop the bulk bins to save money by ensuring you have just the amount you need and no more. Look for nuts, seeds, spices, tea, dry goods, and even chocolate in the bulk bins of your local grocery store.

Clear Container

Store prepped produce and other ingredients in clear containers. The more you can see what’s in the fridge, the more likely you are to eat it and not forget about it! We’re sure you have a few questions, so do check out our Frequently Asked Questions, and hopefully you will find your answers there.

Source: popsugar