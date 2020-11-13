Powerful Home Remedy Against Earwax & Ear Infections

There are many counter solutions that can be purchased in chemistries, but we are here presenting you a powerful homemade remedy that provides far better results.

Usually, chemical drops contain only isopropyl alcohol to wash out and dry the ear. Our remedy here is completely natural and consists of white vinegar and rubbing alcohol.

White vinegar is a powerful antibiotic and antimicrobial which effectively fights infection. The combination of these two powerful ingredients fights infections, soothes the pain, dries the ear, and breaks down earwax.

It is recommended in cases of mild to moderate ear infection, wax build-up/water. However, if you experience more serious problems, consult your doctor.

Earwax and Ear Infections Home Remedy Recipe

As we previously mentioned, for the preparation of this remedy you will need white vinegar and rubbing alcohol.

Mix 1 part rubbing alcohol and 1 part white vinegar. Take a teaspoon, 5 milliliters, of the mixture, and pour it into the ear by tilting your head to one side. Stay in that position for 1 minute. Afterward, allow the mixture to run out of the ear by sitting upright.

Repeat the procedure two times a day to clear out trapped water, earwax, and treat an ear infection.

Note — In case you do not feel improvements in three days, please see your doctor! If you have perforated your eardrum, you should take pain relief!

This impressive home remedy has proved its benefits to many people, and we recommend you to try it in order to get rid of your earache or ear infection in a very short time.

This is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care professional.