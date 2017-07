My favorite Greek condiment is tzatziki, a cooling sauce that’s served with grilled meat, souvlaki, and gyros. It’s made with Greek yogurt that’s been strained, so it has a super thick texture, and cucumbers. This recipe calls for dill, but you can add whatever herbs you have on hand. Parsley works well as do mint and basil.

