Have more things piled on your to-do list? Hope you’re out and about having more fun and enjoying at least a tiny bit of warmth. As with the turn of every season, there is always some adjustment to new schedules and things to do and get used to. I’ve personally been playing around with some minimalist slow-cooker dinner recipe ideas. This was the first time using portobello mushrooms (baby bellas in this case) in my slow cooker, but it sure won’t be the last. I just love them cooked almost any way, but they really add a lot to this very simple recipe.

With only three ingredients, plus some salt and pepper, this is a no-fuss simple dinner idea. If you are a mushroom-lover, you will adore this quick fix!