Marshmallow Blooming Flower Hot Chocolate

In a small saucepan over medium heat, stir together 1/4 cup water, sugar, corn syrup, and salt. Cover and cook for 5 minutes, and then uncover and cook until the syrup reaches 240ºF. Remove from heat.

In a stand-up mixer, add 2/3 cup water and 2 packets of gelatin. Turn the mixer on low and slowly add the syrup until incorporated. Then turn the mixer up to high and whip for 12-13 minutes or until the mixture is very thick and fluffy. Add in vanilla extract and keep mixing.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine powdered sugar and cornstarch. Cover sheet tray with parchment paper, grease with butter, and sprinkle with half of the powdered mixture. Pour the marshmallow mixture into the sheet pan and use a spatula to spread it out evenly. Dust the top generously with the remaining powdered mixture and let marshmallows firm at least 6 hours or overnight.

Melt chocolate and pour into silicone cupcake molds. Pour out excess to leave a thin layer of chocolate in the mold. Place molds into the refrigerator to set and then pop the chocolate cups out of the mold

Use a flower cookie cutter dusted with cornstarch to cut flowers out of the marshmallow. Lay on a cornstarch-dusted cutting board. Place a truffle in the middle and wrap up the petals into a tulip shape.

Dip the base of the marshmallow into a little melted chocolate and then place inside the chocolate cup. Let set completely.