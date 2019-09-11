Everything Chicken Fingers with Wedge Salad
Spice up chicken dinner with a coating of everything bagel seasoning.
YIELDS:4 servings
TOTAL TIME:0 hours 50 mins
INGREDIENTS
3/4 c. panko
4 tsp. olive oil
1/2 c. plus 2 tsp of everything seasoning, divided
1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch strips
1/2 c. all-purpose flour
2 large eggs, beaten
1/2 c. buttermilk
1/2 c. sour cream
1/4 c. flat-leaf parsley
2 tbsp. Dijon mustard
Iceberg wedges
DIRECTIONS
FOR THE CHICKEN
- Heat oven to 375°F. Place a wire rack on a large rimmed baking sheet.
- In a bowl, combine panko, oil, and 1/2 cup everything seasoning. Working with 1 piece at a time, dredge chicken in flour, shaking off excess. Dip into eggs, then roll in panko mixture, pressing firmly to evenly coat; transfer to prepared sheet. Bake until golden brown and crisp, 25 to 30 minutes. Serve with Buttermilk Dressing and iceberg wedges.
FOR BUTTERMILK DRESSING AND ICEBERG WEDGES
- Whisk together buttermilk, sour cream, flat-leaf parsley, Dijon mustard, and remaining 2 tsp everything seasoning.
PER SERVING: 455 calories, 19.5 g fat (5.5 g saturated fat), 34 g protein, 735 mg sodium, 37 g carb, 4 g fiber