Everything Chicken Fingers with Wedge Salad

September 11, 2019

Spice up chicken dinner with a coating of everything bagel seasoning. 

YIELDS:servings
TOTAL TIME:hours 50 mins
INGREDIENTS
3/4 c. panko

4 tsp. olive oil

1/2 c. plus 2 tsp of everything seasoning, divided

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch strips

1/2 c. all-purpose flour

large eggs, beaten

1/2 c. buttermilk

1/2 c. sour cream

1/4 c. flat-leaf parsley

2 tbsp. Dijon mustard 

Iceberg wedges

 

DIRECTIONS
FOR THE CHICKEN
  1. Heat oven to 375°F. Place a wire rack on a large rimmed baking sheet. 
  2. In a bowl, combine panko, oil, and 1/2 cup everything seasoning. Working with 1 piece at a time, dredge chicken in flour, shaking off excess. Dip into eggs, then roll in panko mixture, pressing firmly to evenly coat; transfer to prepared sheet. Bake until golden brown and crisp, 25 to 30 minutes. Serve with Buttermilk Dressing and iceberg wedges. 
FOR BUTTERMILK DRESSING AND ICEBERG WEDGES
  1. Whisk together buttermilk, sour cream, flat-leaf parsley, Dijon mustard, and remaining 2 tsp everything seasoning.

PER SERVING: 455 calories, 19.5 g fat (5.5 g saturated fat), 34 g protein, 735 mg sodium, 37 g carb, 4 g fiber

