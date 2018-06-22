7 Hassle-Free 1-Pot and -Pan Recipes For Summer

7 Hassle-Free 1-Pot and -Pan Recipes For Summer

20 hours ago

Summertime, and the livin’ is easy . . . thanks to these one-pot and -pan recipes. You can spend less time doing dishes and more time enjoying Summer with these warm-weather meals starring tomatoes, seafood, basil, and more seasonal ingredients. You’ll want to whip up one of these immediately, followed by an equally easy no-bake dessert.

Salmon en Papillote With Cherry Tomatoes and Fennel

Salmon en Papillote With Cherry Tomatoes and Fennel

Salmon and Asparagus Foil Packs

Salmon and Asparagus Foil Packs

Roast Chicken With Corn, Bacon, and Basil

Roast Chicken With Corn, Bacon, and Basil

Mexican Quinoa With Tomatoes and Avocado

Mexican Quinoa With Tomatoes and Avocado

Julia Child’s White-Wine-Steamed Mussels

Julia Child's White-Wine-Steamed Mussels

Creamy Pesto Parmesan Chicken

Creamy Pesto Parmesan Chicken

Bang Bang Shrimp With Napa Cabbage Slaw

Bang Bang Shrimp With Napa Cabbage Slaw

Get Free Weekly Updates!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.