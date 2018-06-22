7 Hassle-Free 1-Pot and -Pan Recipes For Summer
Summertime, and the livin’ is easy . . . thanks to these one-pot and -pan recipes. You can spend less time doing dishes and more time enjoying Summer with these warm-weather meals starring tomatoes, seafood, basil, and more seasonal ingredients. You’ll want to whip up one of these immediately, followed by an equally easy no-bake dessert.
Salmon en Papillote With Cherry Tomatoes and Fennel
Salmon and Asparagus Foil Packs
Roast Chicken With Corn, Bacon, and Basil
Mexican Quinoa With Tomatoes and Avocado
Julia Child’s White-Wine-Steamed Mussels
Creamy Pesto Parmesan Chicken
Bang Bang Shrimp With Napa Cabbage Slaw