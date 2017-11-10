20 Minutes Is All You Need For the Best-Ever Baked Chicken Breasts

Picky eaters, kids, and adults alike will approve of this buttery, lemon-pepper baked chicken recipe. I know this because I am a former picky eater, and my mom made a rendition of this almost every night of my childhood. Back in the ’90s, she relied on Lawry’s Lemon Pepper to carry the flavor weight. But now that I’m older and a proud microplane-owner, I’ve updated the recipe to include fresh lemon zest and ground pepper. Bumping up the oven temperature slashes the cook time and contributes to the juiciest white meat. Just be sure to spoon or brush the melted butter over the tops of the chicken when it comes out of the oven so there’s no skimping on any of the rich, citrusy flavors.

