Subtle Signs you Already had Coronavirus

I’ve heard from several friends and family members that they thought they might have already had coronavirus. And from what we’ve been reading, it doesn’t affect every person the same way. So when I saw a story from Eat This, Not That! Health that gave 17 subtle signs that you already had coronavirus, I sat up and paid attention.
Not that every single person is going to experience these, but they could be hints that you’ve already had a mild case.
We’re still not over this hump, y’all, so please be careful out there! The list is below, but of course, be checked out by a medical professional if you even think you might have COVID-19. And be sure and read more on the story, and the symptoms here.
- Runny nose, sore throat, congestion. You might be inclined to think that this is just a cold, or mild case of the flu
- Sense of smell and taste are reduced or lost
- Reduced appetite
- Breathlessness
- Tiredness and fatigue
- ‘COVID toes’ – look like purple lesions on the feet and hands of some patients
- Conjunctivitis, more commonly known as ‘pink eye’
- Gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea or nausea
- Fever that spikes. The kind that comes and goes quickly
- Muscle pain
- ‘COVID rashes’
- Disorientation or confusion. An extremely rare symptom
- Dry cough
- Chills, or repeated shaking with chills. This is one of the six new symptoms that the CDC has attached to COVID-19
- If you were sick at the beginning of the year. Maybe you thought you had a cold or the flu in January or February. It could have actually been coronavirus
- You spent time at a ‘hotspot’ early this year. California, Washington, or New York City. We’ve all heard talk about Mardi Gras, but there is absolutely no confirmation about that
- If you were around other people who had it.