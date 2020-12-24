Signs You Have the New COVID Variant, According to a Doctor

The world is suffering from Covid-19 and this virus firstly officially reported in China. But another alarming situation has been buzzing that a new virus has also been reported specially in Europe and other part of the world. The virus named Mutate and health experts are not the least bit surprised that new variants of COVID-19 have been identified.

The most concerning aspect of the newest variant, dubbed VUI-202012/01 (the first Variant Under Investigation in December 2020), is that it appears to spread at a much more rapid pace than the original, according to arren Mareiniss, MD, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University, for all the signs and symptoms.

Here are the symptoms you need to know about.

“Current Testing Does Not Discriminate Between Different Strains”

According to Dr. Mareiniss, the symptoms of the new strain are the same as the old and include fever, fatigue, muscle ache, chills, sore throat, loss of taste and smell. Obviously, this can make it difficult to differentiate between the two strands. And, as of now “current testing does not discriminate between different strains,” he says.

“The increase in cases linked to the new variant first came to light in late November when PHE was investigating why infection rates in Kent [in southeast England] were not falling despite national restrictions. We then discovered a cluster linked to this variant spreading rapidly into London and Essex,” PHE said.

The biggest difficulty with a strain may be faced that is more contagious whether the symptoms are the equivalent or even less serious is that more individuals will get infected in a more limited timeframe. While every individual infection may not be any more destructive than the past strand, because of the more prominent number of individuals who will get infected, it will bring about more death overall.

“VUI-202012/01 will cause more infections, likely more deaths, and also overwhelm our healthcare resources more rapidly,” says Dr. Mareiniss.

He added, so follow the essentials and help end this surge, no matter where you live—wear a face mask, social distance, avoid large crowds, don’t go indoors with people you’re not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others.