How to Treat High Cholesterol Without Medication

Also do your best to eat fewer processed foods and high-fat dairy products.

Increase your physical activity

Everyone faces their own personal challenges when it comes to fitness. But working out can help you lose weight, burn off energy, and keep you motivated to continue making your health a priority. Increasing your activity levels even just by a day at a time can lower your cholesterol and overall disease risk — and it’s not as hard or unpleasant as it might seem. Being more physically active doesn’t mean you have to pay for a gym membership, buy new workout clothes, or invest in all the latest fitness gear and equipment. You should aim to exercise for at least 30 minutes five days a week. This means you could do something as simple as taking a morning or evening walk during the week. The key to sticking to a fitness routine is to find an activity you enjoy. If you hate running, don’t run — you’ll never keep up with it long-term. There’s a sport or hobby for everyone. Even gardening burns calories, though you might want to still do some cardio on the side.

Listen to your doctor

Some people still need to take medication to reduce their cholesterol. But your doctor will recommend you take it along with making the gradual yet beneficial changes above. If you’re genetically predisposed to high cholesterol, you might not be able to treat it without a prescription. There are several reasons medical professionals still suggest exercising and eating healthy, though. Because some medications come with minor to more severe side effects, it’s in your best interest to continue taking them at as low of a dose as possible. The more you take care of your body, the lower you can keep your cholesterol medication dosage.