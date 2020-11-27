Nothing and no one will dispel my conviction that the ­brilliance of our scientists will solve the Covid-19 problems ­besetting the world. I’m an optimist.

The story of the new Oxford vaccine attests to the determination of our scientists and gives us a prime reason to be hopeful.

It seemingly happened very fast, in only 11 months, but the Oxford researchers started working years ago to produce a vaccine against the next pandemic virus.

After the Ebola outbreak in 2014 when thousands died, Professor Sarah Gilbert at the Jenner Institute, University of Oxford, under the leadership of Professor Andrew Pollard, set about designing a strategy for dealing with the next big virus.

But instead of going for a conventional vaccine using a killed or weakened form of a virus, they opted for a brand new concept. They took a common cold virus and genetically engineered it so it’s harmless.

It became the starting point for a vaccine against almost anything.

Named ChAdOx1, you can tack on to it any genetic material you want the immune system to destroy. “We drop it in and off we go,” says Prof Gilbert.

Fast forward to the beginning of this year when Prof Gilbert spotted “the next big one” in Wuhan and a ­fortnight later she’d identified the coronavirus.

The team decided to prove their ChAdOx1 technology could be developed really quickly for a vaccine against the new disease.

As they’d already developed a ChAdOx1 vaccine for MERS in 2014, once Chinese scientists published the genetic code of coronavirus on January 11 the team had all the data they needed to make a Covid-19 vaccine.

They simply inserted the genetic instructions for Covid’s spike protein into ChAdOx1, and bingo! The vaccine was ready to begin human global trials on April 23.