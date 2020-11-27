Since then there have been no short cuts. Safety hasn’t been sacrificed. The Oxford vaccine has been through every stage of trials for a normal vaccine.

Phase I, II, and III trials have been completed with 24,000 volunteers globally and 10,000 in the UK. Collaboration with the UK pharma AstraZeneca has been smooth as silk.

Next step is regulatory approval, speeded up with meticulous forward planning and by our medicines regulators being involved from the outset.

They’ve performed rolling analyses of the data through all stages of the vaccine’s development. So approval will come soon. And for starters we have four million doses ready to roll with millions more to follow.

Plus, it’s cheap and can be stored in a regular fridge. It’s a great success story. Well done Oxford University.