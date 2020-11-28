An ICU doctor has made a video showing what the “last moments of your life” would look like if you were dying with Covid-19 in a hospital bed.

Dr Kenneth Remy, who works at Missouri Baptist Medical Centre in St Louis, Missouri, simulated standing over a critically-ill coronavirus patient as they are given intubation.

Narrating the video in full PPE, he says: “This is what it looks like when you breathe 40 times a minute and have an oxygen level that’s dipping well below 80.”

Pulling out a torch and an intubation tube, he adds: “This is what it’s going to look like.

“I hope that the last moments of your life don’t look like this.”

Continuing his solemn warning, he says: “Because this is what you’ll see at the end of your life if we don’t start wearing masks when we’re out in public.

“Because I promise you, this will be what you see.

“I promise you, this is what your mother, or your father, or your children when they get Covid disease, will see at the end of their lives. This is serious.”

Dr Remy uploaded his video on Twitter where it has since been watched more than 119,000 times and received hundreds of comments and mixed feelings.

One person commented: “I am PRO MASK, but you make it seem as though every single person that gets covid will need a ventilator. Why?”