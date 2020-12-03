They found that there were 196 cases of Covid-19 across the trial group – 185 of which were in those taking the placebo, and 11 of which were given the vaccine.

The 196 Covid-19 cases included 33 older adults, and 42 participants identifying as being from diverse communities (including 29 Hispanic or Latin, 6 Black or African Americans, 4 Asian Americans and 3 multiracial participants).

Mr Bancel added: “We will file today for an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA and continue forging ahead with the rolling reviews that have already been initiated with several regulatory agencies around the globe.”