These 5 People Will Get the COVID Vaccine First, Dr. Fauci Says

Pfizer and Moderna recently announced their phase III COVID vaccine trial results, each declaring their candidates more than 90 percent effective and safe for use. This uplifting news couldn’t have come at a more desperate time, as America’s coronavirus death toll tragically topped a quarter of a million people this week.
Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), spoke with NPR's Morning Edition to shed light on what might come next: chiefly, when the first doses of the COVID vaccine will become available, and who will be first in line to be inoculated once they are.
“The timeline of getting the doses into the vials and available for vaccination are going to be a graded process,” Fauci began. “It’s not going to happen all at once.” As he explained, both candidates are currently in the process of filing for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and pursuing licensure.
The first round of vaccinations could be given as soon as the end of next month—meaning Dec. 2020—to people on a “priority list” that will be determined by an advisory committee and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The list, Fauci said, will be driven by dual purposes of protecting those most at risk and reopening the economy.
"We hope that we'll be getting vaccine into people [in December]," Fauci told NPR. "The recommendation of who that will be will be finalized by the CDC—[but it] likely will be health care workers."
In the same breath, Fauci mentioned that "people who are at a high risk for serious disease" will also be prioritized. As someone who is over the age of 65, 79-year-old Fauci is considered to be in a high-risk group. People often ask him when he'll personally feel comfortable getting a vaccine, and his answer when asked by The New York Times recently was encouraging: "It's pretty easy when you have vaccines that are 95 percent effective. Can't get much better than that," he said.
NPR interviewer Rachel Martin asked Fauci if teachers would be high on the list for the COVID vaccine, to which Fauci said, "Oh, absolutely." The Wall Street Journal argued this week that vaccinating teachers directly after health care workers would be a "vital" step in our efforts to restart the U.S. economy.
In referring to teachers, Fauci also confirmed that child care providers will be high priority for the COVID vaccine.
In further explaining the CDC’s graded list, which has yet to be confirmed, Fauci said, “It will be a list in which you go from people who are either at a highest risk or are important to society.” He didn’t specify who exactly.
Then, after vaccinating the priority group, the general population can expect access to the COVID vaccine "by the time you get to, let's say, the end of April, the beginning of May, June, July, as we get into the second quarter," Fauci said.
