COVID-19: Distancing and masks are not enough, study shows

Wear a mask, keep your distance, avoid crowds—these are the common recommendations to contain the COVID-19 epidemic.

However, the scientific foundations on which these recommendations are based are decades old and no longer reflect the current state of knowledge.

To change this, several research groups from the field of fluid dynamics have now joined forces and developed a new, improved model of the propagation of infectious droplets.

It has been shown that it makes sense to wear masks and maintain distances, but that this should not lull you into a false sense of security.

In a new study, researchers found that even with a mask, infectious droplets can be transmitted over several meters and remain in the air longer than previously thought.