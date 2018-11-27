7 Tasty Breakfast Recipes That Also Promote Weight Loss

What you regularly choose for breakfast could make or break your weight-loss results. If you’re on a mission to shed a few pounds, look to these 7 recipes for help. They’re all high in protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients that will keep you satisfied and on course.

Gingerbread Chia Pudding

Because this bowl of chia pudding follows the nutritionist-appproved formula for losing weight, this breakfast will not only satisfy your cravings for sweetly-spiced desserts, but you’ll also be happy when you step on the scale.

Flat-Belly Overnight Oats

If you’ve yet to hop on the overnight-oats bandwagon, this is the perfect recipe to get you started. It’s not only quick and delicious, but it’s chock-full of ingredients that can offer you a flatter, less-bloated tummy.

Quinoa Egg Bake With Thyme and Garlic

Bake up this quinoa egg casserole on Sunday night, and cut a slice the following morning for a gluten-free breakfast that will keep you on track all week long. In addition to getting plenty of protein and fiber, you’ll up your iron and calcium intake while enjoying this dish.

Almond Strawberry Banana Yogurt Smoothie

Smoothies are one of the easiest breakfasts you can enjoy, and this almond berry banana yogurt smoothie was designed with weight loss in mind. For just over 350 calories, this breakfast sip offers 15 grams of protein.

Overnight Breakfast Casserole

Take 20 minutes for prep the night before, set your slow cooker to low while you sleep, and wake up to the smell of eggs and bacon cooking in the kitchen. This hearty low-carb breakfast casserole will energize you with its high protein content and keep you full until lunchtime rolls around. It will prevent any midmorning mindless snacking.

Coconut-Berry Bars

These coconut-blueberry bars offer almost 20 percent of your daily fiber intake and a good amount of iron at under 200 calories. It’s a Paleo-friendly breakfast recipe that will satisfy any gluten-free sweet tooth while keeping goals in check.

Prosciutto and Melon

For a high-protein, low-carb breakfast when you’re in a bind for time, the sweet and savory combination of honeydew wrapped in prosciutto can’t be beat. Keeping these two staples on hand in your fridge will make it so you can always enjoy a breakfast that deliciously supports your weight-loss plan.