Meghan Markle’s Daily Eating Habits and Her Guilty Pleasures, Revealed

1. A cheesy omelette for breakfast

One of Meghan Markle’s favorite things to indulge in? A cheesy breakfast. According to Delish, the royal bride-to-be likes to start her day with a cheesy omelette with fresh herbs mixed in and toast for breakfast. That said, when she wants something on the healthier side of the spectrum, she opts for oatmeal with bananas and agave syrup.

2. Fish and chips

Turns out, Meghan has a lot in common with her new British relatives. One of her biggest guilty pleasures is seafood and french fries — aka, fish and chips.

3. Soup for dinner

Since she’s usually more hungry at lunchtime, Meghan prefers something lighter for dinner. Her go-to dish? Soup! With so many different recipes to choose from, we imagine the royal-to-be never gets sick of this eating habit.

4. She loves french fries

The one food Meghan Markle can’t live without? French fries. If it were up to her, she’d eat them every day! In addition to french fries, Meghan is also a fan of Poutine. The former actress tried the Canadian delicacy while filming in Toronto and even learned a few key key tips about it. “It’s got to squeak when you bite into it,” she told Delish. “Really. The cheese curds should make a squeaking noise when you bite into them or squeeze them. That’s how you know you’ve got the right kind,” she added.

5. Her drink of choice

Meghan Markle loves her red wine. In fact, she even named her former lifestyle blog — The Tig — after her favorite, Tignanello.

6. A green juice for energy

Instead of drinking coffee in the afternoon, Meghan downs a green juice for a quick and effective pick-me-up. “Green juice is a food-as-medicine philosophy for me,” she told Delish.

7. She stays away from gluten (most of the time)

One food she tries to stay away from? Gluten. After noticing the negative effect it has on her complexion, she decided to limit her gluten intake. That said, she doesn’t always stay away from it. In fact, she loves pasta and reportedly makes a mean pasta sauce with slow-cooked zucchini in replace of butter.

8. Salad

Fish and chips may be one of her favorite lunch items, but Meghan likes to add variety (and nutrients) to her diet by ordering healthy salads for lunch, too.

9. Warm water with lemon

One of Meghan’s best tricks for keeping her diet on track? Whether she plans to eat healthy or not, she starts her mornings with a cup of hot water with lemon. The natural tea can help hydrate the body and kickstart the digestive system, making it much easier to indulge in some of the fried foods she loves to indulge in.