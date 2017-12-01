5 Ways to Make Drinking Water a Part of Your Daily Routine

Drinking water has health benefits beyond hydration, including improved energy and healthier skin. Conversely, there are also many negative effects of not drinking enough H2O. Health experts recommend drinking half your weight in ounces of water every day, but with busy work and life schedules, it’s easy to forget to reach for a glass.

Set an Alarm: Use your phone to help remind you to drink water throughout the day. It’s also a great reason to take a break from the screen, get up from your desk, and stretch or take a short walk. Make it Sparkly: If you’re craving soda, reach for flavored sparkling water instead. Brands like LaCroix have plenty of interesting flavors that will be sure to quench your thirst. Use An App: Track your water intake on your phone. Most fitness apps have a feature to input every glass of water you drink throughout the day. Upgrade Your Water Bottle: Reaching for your water may be more appealing if it’s in a cute bottle and using one with a straw will actually make you drink more. Treat yourself with one (or more) of these stylish options. Stock Up: Don’t get caught empty-handed. Keep bottles of water in the car, your gym bag, and on your desk so you’re always ready to hydrate.