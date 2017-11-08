3 Mistakes Not to Make at the Start of a Diet

Unwanted weight gain, especially when you’re supposed to be on a healthy eating journey, can be frustrating. While there’s no wrong or right way to live a healthier lifestyle, there may be things you’re doing to hinder your progress. Before throwing the towel in and settling back into your unhealthy habits, read on to find out if the following things are standing in the way of your success.

Waiting For Tomorrow

There’s nothing like waking up to a bright new day full of possibilities, but if you’re raring to go right now, then don’t wait for tomorrow to make changes, because you might lose that momentum and motivation between now, tomorrow, Monday, the weekend, next year, or whenever you’ve promised yourself you’ll start your wellness journey. Take it from someone who’s used “tomorrow” as an excuse to consume every piece of junk food in the house: there’s no better time than now.

Relying on Deprivation

Cutting out whole food groups is the easiest way to crave them. Ice cream might not technically be a food group, but if it’s what you want to eat most, then rest assured that a little of what you love every now and then can go a long way toward satisfying your cravings. Of course, this is where your portion-control skills will come in handy; instead of buying a huge tub, buy an individual serving tub from the supermarket to ensure you stick with the right portion size.

Having an End Date

Putting a limit on your healthy lifestyle is the easiest way to resign it to doom. Big short-term changes are harder to stay committed to than small long-term changes. Making huge overhauls to your lifestyle can also contribute to a burnout feeling that’ll lead you straight back to the comfort of your old habits.

Source: Popsugar