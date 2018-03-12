3 Daily Habits a Dietitian Says Will Absolutely Help You Lose Weight

If you’re looking to start losing weight, no matter how many pounds you want to lose, we asked certified dietitian Leslie Langevin, MS, RD, CD, of Whole Health Nutrition to share a few simple things you can do every day to jump-start your weight loss and start seeing results.

Eat More Veggies

Our moms were right, because Leslie agrees: “Eat more vegetables.” They’re low in calories, and many are also low in carbs. The high water content and all the chewing it takes to break down vegetables in your mouth can help you feel full faster, so you eat less food overall. Plus, the high amount of fiber in veggies will keep you feeling full for longer to prevent snacking later. Eat them for every meal and every snack.

Eat When You’re Hungry

This may seem obvious, but many times we eat out of habit, to satisfy cravings, or because we’re bored. Leslie recommends eating only when you have stomach-growling hunger — a number three on the hunger scale — and to avoid mindless eating. She said, “Ask yourself whether you are truly hungry before you put anything in your mouth. A good test is, if you would eat an apple, you are truly hungry,” but if you’re just craving that cookie your coworker baked, wait and eat healthy food first when you’re actually hungry. This habit alone will lead to weight loss.

Drink More Water

Often we feel hungry when we’re really thirsty. No need to drink a gallon of water a day (unless you want to!). Leslie suggests making your daily goal to drink at least 64 ounces of water per day. Buy a huge reusable water bottle, and keep it with you at all times. If you tend to forget to drink, set reminders on your phone.