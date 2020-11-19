This is the change the CDC just made to its COVID-19 face mask rules

In April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that Americans should be wearing cloth face coverings to protect other people from the mask wearer transmitting the virus.

Now that guidance has slightly changed, or at least according to a recently published report by the CDC. In the recently released report, the CDC cites emerging evidence that a person wearing a mask inhales a reduced amount of infectious droplets.

This report has changed the CDC’s guidance, which now states that wearing a mask protects people from inhaling droplets from the person wearing the mask. And now, the mask wearer from inhaling other people’s potentially infectious droplets. Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease physician with the University of California, San Francisco, said, “This messaging is key to increase adherence and interest in mask wearing. I am thrilled!”.

It’s quite obvious that this change in guidance from the CDC is to get more people to adopt face masks ahead of the coming colder months where daily COVID-19 cases are expected to increase.