8 Stretches Your Tight Hips Are Begging For

Tight hips seem to be a common problem for almost everybody from runners to cyclists, from deskbound bloggers to dancers. Give this area a little extra love with this sequence of eight hip-opening stretches to increase your flexibility, reduce discomfort, and prevent injury.

Try the series in the order listed here, or pick your favorites to incorporate into your workout routine.

Happy Baby

This calming hip opener also stretches your lower back.

Begin lying flat on your back. Bend both knees, and hold the outside edges of your flexed feet with your hands. Keep your arms on the outsides of your legs.

Gently use your upper-body strength to equally press both knees to the floor below your armpits. Try not to tense your shoulders or chest, but keep everything relaxed.

Stay here for five deep breaths.