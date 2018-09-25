The Only Wedding Dress Trends 2019 Brides Need to Know

Fasten your seat belts, brides! It’s time for your wedding dress trends report. We’ve poured over every dress that hit the runways this Bridal Fashion Week, and the result is 9 trends your wedding dress needs to see. Ready for the only wedding dress trends you need to know about? If you thought Kate Middleton’s wedding dress made a mark on the bridal world, you haven’t seen the Meghan Markle effect. From Theia, to Rivini, to Monique Lhuillier, and Morilee, you could feel the royal wedding’s influence all over this Bridal Fashion Week. Tiaras, capes, and sharp pantsuits (hello Meghan Markle’s signature style!), all gave us serious royal wedding vibes. There were also sexy plunging necklines, contrasted with modest (dare we say Victorian) high neck and long sleeve styles, and just a hint of lavender to give us a bit of color this season.

