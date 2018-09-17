7 Runway Looks We Saw That Are Just SO Kate Middleton

7 Runway Looks We Saw That Are Just SO Kate Middleton

September 17, 2018

We bet Kate Middleton’s stylist has her eye on the runways, ready to update the duchess’s wardrobe just as soon as she finishes her maternity leave. We dug up some of Kate’s old looks for inspiration and matched them up with the fresh Spring 2019 silhouettes we’re spotting on the runways. From a couple of new, dreamy white dresses to a Carolina Herrera coatdress we can imagine Kate wearing proudly, read on to see which ensembles made us think, “Oh, yes! That’s just so Kate!” as we admired them strutting down the catwalk.

Then, check out Kate’s best outfits of the year so far — in our opinion, anyway.

Tory Burch

7 Runway Looks We Saw That Are Just SO Kate Middleton

Kate Spade

7 Runway Looks We Saw That Are Just SO Kate Middleton

Self-Portrait

7 Runway Looks We Saw That Are Just SO Kate Middleton

Prabal Gurung

7 Runway Looks We Saw That Are Just SO Kate Middleton

Zimmermann

7 Runway Looks We Saw That Are Just SO Kate Middleton

Carolina Herrera

7 Runway Looks We Saw That Are Just SO Kate Middleton

Oscar de la Renta

7 Runway Looks We Saw That Are Just SO Kate Middleton

Get Free Weekly Updates!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.