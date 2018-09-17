7 Runway Looks We Saw That Are Just SO Kate Middleton

We bet Kate Middleton’s stylist has her eye on the runways, ready to update the duchess’s wardrobe just as soon as she finishes her maternity leave. We dug up some of Kate’s old looks for inspiration and matched them up with the fresh Spring 2019 silhouettes we’re spotting on the runways. From a couple of new, dreamy white dresses to a Carolina Herrera coatdress we can imagine Kate wearing proudly, read on to see which ensembles made us think, “Oh, yes! That’s just so Kate!” as we admired them strutting down the catwalk.

Then, check out Kate’s best outfits of the year so far — in our opinion, anyway.

Tory Burch

Kate Spade

Self-Portrait

Prabal Gurung

Zimmermann

Carolina Herrera

Oscar de la Renta