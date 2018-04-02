5 Street Style Trends You’ll Wear For the Rest of 2018

Every season, we can count on street style stars to inspire the way we style the latest trends. One look at their outfits, and we’re convinced that white boots are worth investing in and that a corset is wearable IRL. We spotted these pieces on trendsetters across major cities like NYC and Paris, and as Fashion Month comes to a close, we’re left with a shopping list longer than we ever anticipated. Since it’s difficult to keep track of every amazing street style outfit you see, we’ve managed to boil the looks down to nine repeated trends. These are the ones you will be wearing for the rest of the year. And if you’re eager to get ahead on Fall ’18.

1 White Boots

Just as white sneakers are a staple in your closet, white boots are about to become a must have, too. You can wear them with fishnet tights and a leather miniskirt for a retro feel or style the shoes with mom jeans and a crop top. Either way, the white boot is cooler than it has ever been.

2 Wide-Leg Tuxedo Trousers

Every boss lady (in life or in fashion) needs a smart pair of tailored trousers. During Fashion Week, the streets of NYC were filled with the wide-leg variety coming in designs like stripes and materials like silk.

3 Tassle Drop Earrings

Meet the ubiquitous earrings of the moment: the tassle drop. These colorful, dangling accessories brighten up every outfit you wear and, surprisingly, are not as heavy as they appear.

4 Bracelet Bags

We predicted the bracelet bag trend aka ring bag last year, and our predictions have since come true as many It girls carried one during Fashion Week with the most popular choice being the Chloé Nile.

5 The Extralong-Sleeved Top

Don’t worry about rolling up your sleeves anymore. The trend is to keep them extra long — to the point where you can’t see your hands. This look was all over the runway and, as this street style star proves, it’s wearable in IRL too.

