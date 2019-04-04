If you’re an adult figuring out how to wear tie-dye without looking like your adolescent self, I’m with you. And, because I love pushing myself outside my comfort zone when it come to fashion, I’m also here for you. When our team — and really, whole office — wondered how to wear the tie-dye trend IRL, you better believe I volunteered myself as tribute, Katniss-Everdeen-style.

While the trend seemed easy to wear on the runways of Calvin Klein Collection (miss you already), Proenza Schouler, and R13, I quickly realized that it’s a totally different ballgame to wear the trend out on the streets. How could I actually pull off the cool trend without looking like I was counselor in charge of the friendship bracelet station at your local day camp?

Since the print is a bold one, it’s easy to be afraid of falling off the wagon and ending up looking like a 10-year-old heading to camp, a year-round Summer festival attendee, or like you found a time machine and transported to us straight from Woodstock. With a little inspiration from celebrities like Beyoncé and Justin Bieber (Yep, the Biebs, surprisingly, has worn a ton of great outfits!), I found four easy ways to wear tie-dye. The trick is to make the tie-dye pieces the center of your outfit and keep the rest of the styling contemporary (think: high-waist trouser denim versus light-wash distressed jeans).

